Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of AKZOY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 96,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

