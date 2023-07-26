Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.68%.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Shares of AKZOY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 96,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.
About Akzo Nobel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- BullFrog AI: Soaring On Breaking News And AI Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.