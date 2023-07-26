Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 28.08%.
OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $20.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.2568 dividend. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
