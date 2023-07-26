Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Issues Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS.

Ashland Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ashland stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. 251,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. Ashland has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

