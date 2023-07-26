Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-$4.10 EPS.

Crane Trading Down 0.4 %

CR traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. 102,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,158,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crane by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

