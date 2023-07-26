CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. CTS updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

CTS Trading Up 2.1 %

CTS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,314. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. CTS has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CTS

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

