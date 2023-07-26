W. P. Carey (WPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. W. P. Carey has set its FY23 guidance at $5.30-$5.40 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W. P. Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.85. 175,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,960. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

