Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $836.79 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

NYSE MOG.B traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $109.53. 168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.29. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

