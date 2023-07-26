Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,504. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWST. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.