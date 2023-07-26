Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of RBOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 43,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,201. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
