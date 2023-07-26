Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 43,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,201. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

