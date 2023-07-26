Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LYV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,242. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,328,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.