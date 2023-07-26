Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $173.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 56,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,527. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David M. Tullio purchased 2,500 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,175 shares of company stock valued at $258,196 and sold 352 shares valued at $3,777. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,474,000 after buying an additional 428,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

