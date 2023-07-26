Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 126,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls purchased 12,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.