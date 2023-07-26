Overstock.com (OSTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Overstock.com to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Overstock.com stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Overstock.com has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $35.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 17.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

