NetScout Systems (NTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. NetScout Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $2.20-2.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.20-$2.32 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,232. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,004,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

