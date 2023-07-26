Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $72.62. 1,116,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,120. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,860,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

