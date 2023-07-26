WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 13,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,363. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98.
In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.
WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.
