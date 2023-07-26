WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 13,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,363. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 69.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

