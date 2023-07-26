United States Steel (X) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

X stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 757,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in United States Steel by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

