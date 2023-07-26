Ultralife (ULBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter.

Ultralife stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,519. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,040,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,110 shares of company stock valued at $242,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

