Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 326,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 302,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,476,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 319,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.11) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.