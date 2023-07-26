Federal Signal (FSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY23 guidance at $2.21-2.43 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,143. Federal Signal has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

