Universal Logistics (ULH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of ULH stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 31,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 7.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 44.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 582.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

