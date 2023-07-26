Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 74.38%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.04-$8.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $259.20. 38,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,988. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $264.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

