F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 updated its Q4 guidance to $3.15-$3.27 EPS.

F5 Trading Down 0.3 %

F5 stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.46. The stock had a trading volume of 55,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of F5 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.07.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.