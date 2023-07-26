Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.90. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

