Legacy CG LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,012 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 197.1% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.3% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 253,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 53,702 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $350.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.25 and its 200-day moving average is $292.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.37.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

