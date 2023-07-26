Lazard (LAZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lazard Stock Up 1.6 %
LAZ stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Lazard Company Profile
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.
