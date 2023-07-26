Lazard (LAZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Lazard to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LAZ stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

