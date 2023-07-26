Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor updated its Q3 guidance to below $5.81 EPS.
Nucor Stock Performance
NYSE NUE opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Oddity Tech’s AI-Powered Debut Sparks Optimism For ’23 IPO Market
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Skeptics In Pulte Homes Next Bull Run May Get Burnt
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Simpson Manufacturing Can Scale New Highs In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.