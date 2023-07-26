Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor updated its Q3 guidance to below $5.81 EPS.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

