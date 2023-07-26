Crown (NYSE:CCK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Crown updated its Q3 guidance to $1.70-$1.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.10-$6.30 EPS.

Crown Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Crown by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 7.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

