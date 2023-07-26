Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.42

Dero (DERO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00015133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $60.71 million and $38,882.55 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,192.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00305990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00807032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00553939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00061654 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00117865 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,742,722 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero (DERO) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DERO through the process of mining. Dero has a current supply of 18,400,000 with 13,742,489 in circulation. The last known price of Dero is 4.41709418 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $39,910.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dero.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.