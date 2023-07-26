Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $65,630.84 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for approximately $2,840.74 or 0.09731092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Governance OHM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Governance OHM Token Profile

Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.

Governance OHM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governance OHM (GOHM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Governance OHM has a current supply of 113,153.19050536 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Governance OHM is 2,840.62042182 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $65,630.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.olympusdao.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.