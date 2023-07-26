Fantom Market Capitalization Achieves $653.31 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $653.31 million and approximately $60.29 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,799,591,807 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fantom has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,799,590,801.4053736 in circulation. The last known price of Fantom is 0.23321273 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 473 active market(s) with $60,293,478.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantom.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.