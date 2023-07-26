dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.64 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. dForce USD has a market cap of $35.64 million and approximately $1,027.78 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00305990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,393,445 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00396161 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,024.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

