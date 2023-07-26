CyberDragon Gold Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $16,475.62 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CyberDragon Gold has a current supply of 1,785,482,245 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CyberDragon Gold is 0.0039133 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $16,452.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://game.binaryx.pro/.”

