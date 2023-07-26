Synapse (SYN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.25 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Synapse has a market cap of $114.28 million and $2.25 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synapse has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Synapse has a current supply of 192,696,599 with 139,773,376 in circulation. The last known price of Synapse is 0.6332791 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $2,261,345.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://synapseprotocol.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.