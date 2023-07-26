CBIZ (CBZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY23 guidance at 2.36-2.41 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.36-$2.41 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,547.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $261,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CBIZ by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,585 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after buying an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,266,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

