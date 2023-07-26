Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Avner Mendelson bought 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $140,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

