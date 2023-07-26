Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Dynex Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Dynex Capital stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $720.20 million, a P/E ratio of -190.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,228.25%.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.