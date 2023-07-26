Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $397.29 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 205,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,578,000 after buying an additional 184,927 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.17.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

