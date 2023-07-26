Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. Applied Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Applied Digital Stock Up 16.6 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

About Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 861,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Digital by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 80.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 392,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.