Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 80.60%. Applied Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Applied Digital Stock Up 16.6 %
Applied Digital stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Institutional Trading of Applied Digital
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.
