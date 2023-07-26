Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

