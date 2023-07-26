Mondelez International (MDLZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Mondelez International has set its FY23 guidance at $3.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.25- EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDLZ opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,468,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,553 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

