Pentair (PNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pentair stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 248.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

