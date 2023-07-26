Newell Brands (NWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Newell Brands to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Newell Brands Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Barclays dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.
In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
