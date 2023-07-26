Sonic Automotive (SAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.