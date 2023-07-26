T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Release Earnings on Friday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.1 %

TROW stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

