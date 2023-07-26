ArcBest (ARCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArcBest Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $111.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ArcBest by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest from $136.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

