Cumulus Media (CMLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 39.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 117.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

