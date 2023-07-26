Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.74%.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,397,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 361,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares during the period. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

