Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.74%.
Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
