Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect Civista Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at $553,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

