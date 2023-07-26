Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $54.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,413.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole S. Stokes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $226,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

